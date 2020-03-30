0 Shares

Timothy Earl Nunnally age 62 of Knob Lick passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was the son of the late Maxie Nunnally and Norma Jean Cumbee Burris. Timothy was a truck driver and of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife Pamela Creasy Nunnally of Knob Lick. Three children; Jeana (Noel) Jennings of Glasgow. Amanda (Jared) Smith of Knob Lick and Will (Erika) Cavanah of Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Two sisters; Tammy Nunnally of Edmonton and Terri (Michael) Price of Greensburg. His step father Roger Burris of Knob Lick and a step sister Sherri Mills of Knob Lick. Ten grandchildren. Aleashia, Gerome, Zackary, Hunter, Abigael, Aiken, D.J., Nevaeh, Lane and Tucker.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Frankie Nunnally.

In light of the current situation with Covid-19 all services will be private and social distancing of 6 feet must be followed. No food or drinks will be allowed in the funeral home. We are very sorry for the inconvenience. Our efforts are to ensure the safety of all parties involved.

