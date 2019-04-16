7 Shares

Timothy Franklin “Tim” Norris, 63, of Glasgow died Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Born in Glasgow, he was the son of the late Lewis Franklin Norris and Lula Mae Grace Norris. Tim was an instructional assistant at Highland Elementary School and a former employee of R. R. Donnelley in Glasgow. He attended the University of Kentucky and continued to be a follower of U of K Athletics. He was a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Lida Smith Norris; 2 sons, Franklin Norris of Hendersonville, TN and Kyle Norris and wife Azlisya of Burlington, KY; his father and mother-in-law, Eldon and Faye Smith of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his soon to be born grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Norris.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Friday, April 19th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home followed by cremation. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm until 8pm and continue with the family on Friday from 1pm until time for the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Glasgow Baptist Church, where he found his faith in God again, or BRAWA, for his love of all creatures small and furry.