Timothy Joe McCorkle, age 59 of Munfordville, KY, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY. Tim was a member of the Church in Canmer, a farmer, and a master cattleman and grazer. He was the son of the late Joe David McCorkle and Lee Doris Butcher.

Tim is survived by his wife, Tammy Summers McCorkle of Munfordville, KY; son, Jesse McCorkle of Munfordville, KY; and daughters, Abigail McCorkle of Munfordville, KY; Beth Ann McCorkle of Hodgenville, KY; and Taylor Morgan McCorkle of Pigeon Forge, TN; and six grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny McCorkle; two half-sisters, Cathy Butcher and LeAnn Butcher; and a half-brother, Kenny Butcher.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, and from 9:00 am. To 11:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. CT at the funeral home, with Bro. Curtis Slinker officiating. Interment will follow at the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery.