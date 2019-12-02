0 Shares

Timothy Robert Walbert age 52 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was the son of the late James and Inis Jessie Walbert. He was a member of the New Liberty Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and after 9:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife Christina Pittman Walbert of Edmonton. One daughter Deidre Walbert of Edmonton. One son William Young of Edmonton. Two grandchildren. Kynle Young and Kabeb Boston. One brother James Lee Walbert of Glasgow. Three Sisters. Mary Jane (Buddy) Jessie, Sharon Hiser and Kathy (Walt) Henderson of all of Edmonton. One uncle Earl Jessie of Greensburg. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

