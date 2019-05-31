0 Shares

Timothy Wayne Whalen, age 67, of Bonnieville, KY, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave, KY. Timothy was the husband of Dorene Dixon Whalen. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and a retired heavy equipment operator for the state of Kentucky.

In addition to his wife, Timothy is survived by three sons, Timothy Wayne Handley of Glasgow, KY, Timothy Wayne Whalen, II, (Kieley) of Rineyville, KY, and Eric Todd Whalen (Nicole) of Elizabethtown, KY; a brother, Tommy Meredith (Kathy) of Hodgenville, KY; eleven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, James Whalen and Elizabeth Wilson Meredith; his sister, Wilma Lee Meredith; and an infant brother, Carl Meredith, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home (Munfordville, KY) and from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church (Bonnieville, KY). The funeral service will be Monday at 1:00 p.m CT at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, with Rev. Stanford Dixon and Rev. John Glover officiating. Interment will follow at the Dixon Family Cemetery in Bonnieville, KY.