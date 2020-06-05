0 Shares

Tina (Copass) Stephens, 60, of Celina, TN, passed away Wednesday, June 3rd, at the Monroe County Medical Center ER in Tompkinsville, KY, from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

Tina was born in Tompkinsville, KY on March 27, 1960, a daughter of the late Meskel (Hays) Cunningham and Burkett Copass. She had worked as apartment manager in CA & other jobs in the area, was of Baptist faith & was baptized by Brother Tim White at Calvery Baptist Church.

Tina is survived by three sisters, Maria Shepherd, of Louisville, KY; Myra Brown, of Lafayette, TN; Holly Ann Copass, of Tompkinsville, KY.

four brothers, Chris Cunningham, of Moss, TN; Gary Dale Copass, of Tompkinsville, KY; Burkett D Copass, of Glasgow, KY; John Paul Copass, of W. VA.

Her Parents, Burkett Copass & Meskel Hays Cunningham, grandparents, Clarence & Oti (Bledsoe) Copass & Dossey & Mohea (Ferguson) Hays preceded her in death.

Funeral Service will be held 1 PM on Sunday, June 7th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Brother Danny Pace will officiate, Burial in Macedonia Cemetery Moss, TN.

Visitation will be held 4 PM to 7 PM on Saturday, June 6th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. & 9 AM to 1 PM on Sunday, June 7th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

