Tina Jane Cox, 84, Glasgow, died suddenly Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Livingston, TN, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Lettie Wright King. She was a private duty nurse and homemaker. She was a motherly image to all those who knew her and a person who loved to cook and attend yard sales. She was a long time member of the First Christian Church.

Survivors include her husband Thomas Cox; six children: Johnny Cox and wife Cheryl, Sandy Cox, Rickie Cox and wife Tina, Roger Cox, Debbie Smith and husband Rondal, and Donna Riddle and husband Trent; 13 grandchildren: Lindsay Roberts, Amanda Niswonger, Meagan Wolff, Brandon Shelton, Dustin Michael Cox, Katina Shelton, Monica Winchester, Kelly Pennycuff, Destiny Cox, Nicole Locke, Kasey Petersen, Sasha Carter, and Trevor Riddle; 16 great-grandchildren: Brielle Roberts, Everett Roberts, Mason, Aleigh, and Emma Niswonger; Marshall Cantrell, Aden Cantrell, Hadley Shelton, Cole Winchester, Lola Winchester, Alec Pennycuff, Easton Benedict, Creed Stamper, Hartley Jane Benedict, Mercedes Carter, and Lexi Carter.

Funeral services will be held 3 pm Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.