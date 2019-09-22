0 Shares

Tina Louise Lush age 49 of Bonnieville passed away Saturday at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital after a battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth & Arrita Homeister Mattingly.

Tina was a former manager of Dairy Queen in Munfordville.

She was also preceded in death by a brother Roger Mattingly

She is survived by her husband-Eddie Lush

Three sons-Eddie Lush, Jr. of Horse Cave

Justin Lush & Shawn Lush both of Bonnieville

Three grandchildren-Ailey Lush, Lilly Hughlett & Carter Lush

One sister-Mary Head of Bonnieville

Funeral services for Tina Louise Lush will be 1pm Tuesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with cremation to follow the service. Visitation will be Monday from 2-8pm and after 8am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.