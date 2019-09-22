Tina Louise Lush
Tina Louise Lush age 49 of Bonnieville passed away Saturday at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital after a battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth & Arrita Homeister Mattingly.
Tina was a former manager of Dairy Queen in Munfordville.
She was also preceded in death by a brother Roger Mattingly
She is survived by her husband-Eddie Lush
Three sons-Eddie Lush, Jr. of Horse Cave
Justin Lush & Shawn Lush both of Bonnieville
Three grandchildren-Ailey Lush, Lilly Hughlett & Carter Lush
One sister-Mary Head of Bonnieville
Funeral services for Tina Louise Lush will be 1pm Tuesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with cremation to follow the service. Visitation will be Monday from 2-8pm and after 8am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.