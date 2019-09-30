0 Shares

Tina Marie Logsdon, age 58, of Horse Cave, passed away at T. J. Samson Community Hospital on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was a native of Indiana and attended services at the Lighthouse Church. She enjoyed playing Bingo, fishing, spending time with family and being around people.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Susie Dillon and one brother, Jimmy Traylor.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Donnie Logsdon; her mother, Alice Ives Collins; one son, Donnie Logsdon, Jr.; one daughter, Brandy Logsdon; two grandchildren, Dillon & Zack Logsdon; one great-grandson, Everett Whobery; one step-great-granddaughter, Chloe Whobrey; and one sister, Renee Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Winn Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Thursday, October 3, beginning at 12 noon until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. until time of service.