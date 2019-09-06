0 Shares

Todd Houk, age 55 passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, Sept. 6 at his home in Munfordville.

Todd is preceded in death by his step- father Marvin Geralds.

He is survived by his wife Dana Martin Houk

Mother-Gretha Mae Highbaugh Geralds of Munfordville

Two sisters-Cathy Gale Briggs & hus. Doug of Cave City

Vicki Lynn Huff & hus. Ronnie of Munfordville

Niece-Brittany Parnell & hus. Jami and Nephew -Ryan Huff

Great-nieces-Carleigh Huff & Harper Parnell, Great-nephew-Colton Huff

Visitation for Todd Houk will be Saturday from 2-8pm at the Sego Funeral Home with cremation to follow.