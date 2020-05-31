0 Shares

Todd Parsley, age 56, of Greensburg, KY, departed this life on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Horse Cave. The Barren County native was born on December 12, 1963 to the late Roma “Albert” and Anna Parker Parsley.

Todd was a farmer and a member of Fairview United Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory— five brothers, Michael Bennett (Beth) of Gatlinburg, TN, Mark Bennett of Horse Cave, Clifton Parsley (Joyce) of Cave City, Roma Edward Parsley (Charmaine) of Glasgow and Edward Albert Parsley (Alexis) of Campbellsville; one half sister, Beverly Reed (N.E.) of Brownsville; one aunt, Mary Jo Smith (Kenneth); special friends, Vernon “Tinker” and Anita White and several nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery.

All services will be private.

