WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

TOMMIE ARTHUR LYLE

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Tommie Arthur Lyle age 56 of Edmonton passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home.   Born in Cleveland, Ohio he was the son of the late Owen and Agnes Whitehead Lyle.   Tommie was a Computer Programmer.

He is survived by a sister Loretta Parson of Waverly, Tennessee and a girlfriend Becki Gerace of Columbia, Kentucky.    He is also survived by one nephew, two nieces and one great niece.    Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother David Lyle.

A celebration of life service will be held May 12th beginning at 9:00 AM until the evening hours at his residence, 232 Baker St.  Edmonton, Kentucky.    The family request that memorial contributions be made to the family to cover final expenses.     Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton is in charge of arrangements.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.