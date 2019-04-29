0 Shares

Tommie Arthur Lyle age 56 of Edmonton passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home. Born in Cleveland, Ohio he was the son of the late Owen and Agnes Whitehead Lyle. Tommie was a Computer Programmer.

He is survived by a sister Loretta Parson of Waverly, Tennessee and a girlfriend Becki Gerace of Columbia, Kentucky. He is also survived by one nephew, two nieces and one great niece. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother David Lyle.

A celebration of life service will be held May 12th beginning at 9:00 AM until the evening hours at his residence, 232 Baker St. Edmonton, Kentucky. The family request that memorial contributions be made to the family to cover final expenses. Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton is in charge of arrangements.