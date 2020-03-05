0 Shares

Tommy Marden Thompson, 49, passed away March 3, 2020. The son of Clifton and Linda Thompson, Tommy was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on March 26, 1970. Tommy was a lifelong member of Sulphur Well United Methodist Church and lifelong University of Kentucky Wildcats fan.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Molly Thompson; and his parents. Survivors are his wife, Beth Thompson; son, Lane Thompson; daughter, Leah Thompson; sister, Jackie (Brent) Parker; brother-in-law, Greg (Christi) Wilson; parents-in-law Forrest and Ella Lee Wilson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday March 7 at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Hubbard Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, and after 9:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sulphur Well United Methodist Church or the Hubbard Cemetery Fund at ESB.

