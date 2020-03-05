Tommy Marden Thompson
Tommy Marden Thompson, 49, passed away March 3, 2020. The son of Clifton and Linda Thompson, Tommy was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on March 26, 1970. Tommy was a lifelong member of Sulphur Well United Methodist Church and lifelong University of Kentucky Wildcats fan.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Molly Thompson; and his parents. Survivors are his wife, Beth Thompson; son, Lane Thompson; daughter, Leah Thompson; sister, Jackie (Brent) Parker; brother-in-law, Greg (Christi) Wilson; parents-in-law Forrest and Ella Lee Wilson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday March 7 at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Hubbard Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, and after 9:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sulphur Well United Methodist Church or the Hubbard Cemetery Fund at ESB.