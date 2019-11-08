Tompkinsville burglary goes wrong, two arrested soon after incident

0 Shares

Two Monroe County men are behind bars after a burglary in Tompkinsville.

Kentucky State Police say the burglary happened on Napier Street. Police were notified that a man was in the area on Patterson Street attempting to sell a firearm that was stolen from the Napier Street home.

Johnathan Coe, 23, attempted to flee police when they arrived on Patterson Street. Coe discarded a pistol prior to surrendering, according to a news release. Police discovered the pistol belonged to the residence on Napier Street.

Police discovered a small amount of methamphetamine on Coe. He was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property (under $10,000), carrying a concealed deadly weapon, second degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Police also arrested Dillon Turner, 24, of Fountain Run later Wednesday evening. He was charged with first degree burglary (complicity).

Both men were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

