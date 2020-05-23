0 Shares

Tonie Edgar Hawks, 76 of Bowling Green died Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Medical Center.

The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Larmie and Pernia Wolf Hawks. He is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Makayla Hawks and two brothers, Lenard and Archie Walton Hawks. He was a farmer and over the years he worked at a saw mill and was a bus driver, and a poultry farmer for Perdue for 22 years.

His survivors are his wife of 52 years Pat Elmore Hawks; four children, Angela Poteet (Byron), Larry Hawks (Callie), Kevin Hawks and Amie Hawks; nine grandchildren, Colin Poteet, Kelcie Poteet, Tristan Hawks, Jacob Hawks, Ryan Hawks, Lorin Hawks, Addie Hawks, Aidan Hawks, Allison Hawks; one great grandson, Kaiden Hawks; five brothers, Norman Hawks, Newman Elwood Hawks, Ronell “Pap” Hawks (Virginia), Percy Hawks, Floyd Hawks; three sisters, Versie Dean Miller, Imogene Davis, and Ida Mae Sullivan (Gerald); several nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid 19 a private family funeral service will be held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Wingfield Cemetery.

