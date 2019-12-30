0 Shares

Tony Alan Gumm, 73, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, December 29th, at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab in Bowling Green, KY.

Tony was born in Glasgow, KY on June 28, 1946, a son of the late Edith (England) Gumm and Bass J. Gumm.

Tony is survived by his wife of 52 years, Huetta Barnes Gumm. He is survived by three daughters: Beth Hodges and Chris, Ellen Yokley and John, and Emily Williams. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Jacob, Dalton, and Alayna Beth Hodges, John Alan, Sam, and Olivia Yokley, and Shelby and Mallory Williams. He is survived by one sister, Barbara Gumm Copass and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bass and Edith Gumm and brother in law, Billy Copass.

Tony taught 30 years in the Monroe County School District. Positions included teacher, coach, transportation director, and maintenance director. After retiring from the school system, he owned TG’S Auto Sales. In his youth and for many years, he worked his family farm.

He was an avid sports fan. His teams were the New York Yankees, Kentucky Wildcats, and the Tennessee Titans. He played as a Gamaliel Tiger, coached as a Gamaliel Tiger, Tompkinsville Bear, and Monroe County Falcon. He was a #1 supporter of the Monroe County Falcons.

He was a member of Fountain Run First Baptist Church and the Monroe County Retired Teachers’ Association.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 1st, at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Visitation is Tuesday, 2:00-8:00 P.M., and Wednesday, 6:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M.

Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to The Monroe County High School Girls Basketball or Monroe County High School Girls Softball Teams.

