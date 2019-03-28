on 03/28/2019 |

Tony Darrick Morgan, 54, Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his residence. A native of Barren County, he was a son of Hazel Abston Morgan and the late Rev. Wendell Morgan. He was a farmer and a member of the Fairview United Baptist Church. He loved to sing and spending time with and working with his prize winning mules.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Ellen Minor Morgan; two sons: Travis D. Morgan and his fiancee Courtney Houchens, and Jess Morgan and his wife Charlotte; one daughter, Karissa Cross and husband Dennis; four grandsons: Credence Drake Cross, Leston Mark Cross, Emmitt Wade Cross, and Jemeson Jay Cross; his mother, Hazel Morgan; one sister: Jessica Lohden and husband Wayne; one sister-in-law, Helen Hogan and husband Stephen; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Rev. Wendell Morgan; one brother Tim Morgan; one sister Jackie Sheree Morgan; and an infant child.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Friends may call after 5 pm Thursday at the funeral home.