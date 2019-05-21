WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Top Senate Republican would raise minimum smoking age to 21

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Republican is introducing legislation to raise the minimum smoking age from 18 to 21.

The measure by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would cover not only tobacco products, but also e-cigarettes and vapor products.

McConnell represents Kentucky, which long was one of the nation’s leading tobacco producers. But tobacco production has fallen in the state in recent year.

Kentucky has had among the highest cancer rates in the country. McConnell says the use of e-cigarettes and vaping has become “a completely new health epidemic” in his state, with growing use of those products by teenagers.

He says vaping is “a public health crisis.” McConnell says it’s up to parents and public officials to keep these products “out of high schools and out of youth culture.”

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.