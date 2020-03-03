Tornadoes devastate Tennessee, killing at least 19 people; Pres. Trump to visit Friday

0 Shares

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee overnight, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least 19 people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville on Tuesday, leaving blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines, huge broken trees, and city streets in gridlock. President Donald Trump said he’d visit the area Friday. Schools, courts, transit lines, and the state Capitol are closed. Some polling stations were moved and others opened late as Super Tuesday voting began. Nashville Mayor John Cooper says “last night was a reminder about how fragile life is.”

Related