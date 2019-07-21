Area traffic impacts for July 22-26

0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (July 19, 2019) – The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for July 20 through July 26 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter@kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3.

Interstate 165

A wide load restriction is in place on a section of Interstate 165 in both directions between Warren and Butler County. Northbound wide loads wider than 9 feet should use exit 7 at U.S. 231 Morgantown Road in Warren County and get back on I-165 in Butler County. Southbound wide loads wider than 9 feet should use exit 26 U.S. 231 Bowling Green Road in Butler County and get back on in Warren County. Alternate routes are also suggested.

A project to prepare I-165 for a major resurfacing project is underway and the reason for the wide load restrictions. Crews are working on the bridge deck on the bridge over Gasper River at mile marker 13.5. Lane closures should also be expected at different places along the route and at the bridge. The preparation project is expected to last 28 days. Once the preparation is complete the resurfacing project will begin.

Allen County

KY 100 at West Bays Fork Creek- Crews will be present to continue working on utility relocations for a bridge replacement in Scottsville near the intersection of KY 2160 and KY 100. Blasting operations will continue to remove a rock embankment on the southern end of the project. Traffic will be down to one lane during working hours and motorist should expect delays during blasting operation.

Monday, July 29th, KY 2160 will be closed in order to install proposed utilities across the KY 2160 roadway. This closure will be in effect for one day, weather dependent, flaggers will be present to detour traffic onto Rediger Drive in order to bypass the construction zone. Motorist should avoid the area if possible.

KY 980 from U.S. 31-E to KY 100-Crews will be present next week working on resurfacing project. Once completed KY 980 will have two through lanes at the intersection of KY 980 and U.S. 31-E allowing two lanes of traffic to cross U.S.31-E and access U.S. 231. Flaggers will be present and traffic down to one lane during paving operations.

U.S. 31-E and KY 100 intersection- Crews will continue an intersection improvement project next week in the area. The project will improve the left turn lanes form U.S. 31-E to KY 100 and also remove rutting that has occurred at the intersection. Flaggers will be present and traffic down to one lane during working hours

Butler County

KY 70 bridge over Panther Creek – The bridge is in the final stages of being completed and the closure of KY 70 at the bridge is expected to reopen in the next week or so.

Logan County

U.S. 68X Hopkinsville Road from Highland Lick Road to Shelton Lane – Crews will be working on drainage in this area. Motorists could experience some short delays. A one-lane roadway will be controlled by flaggers during this work.

Monroe County

Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project. Cloyd Road has been closed to through traffic indefinitely. Traffic on Capp Harlan Road and Cave Springs Road have been routed to a new traffic alignment at the intersection with the new bypass. Traffic near the KY 100 intersection has been diverted to a new temporary alignment. Motorists should use caution in this area and observe the reduced speed limit.

Capp Harlan Road (KY 3144) will be closed beginning Tuesday, July 30th to construct the tie-ins to the new alignment of Capp Harlan Road. The roadway is expected to be opened to traffic by Friday, August 2. Traffic will be detoured to Cave Springs Road during this closure.

KY 100 Center Point Road (mile point 24) – A temporary traffic signal remains in place to keep motorist off an area of roadway that has slid during winter rains. KYTC is in the process of letting a contract to repair the slide, the temporary signal will remain in place until the slide is repaired.

Todd County

Roger Q Mill Road – The roadway is expected to open on July 25.

KY 181 – A railroad maintenance project will temporarily close a section of KY 181 in Todd County near Guthrie near mile point 2.3 at the end of July. The maintenance work is being done by CSX Railroad and the road closure is expected to take place July 29 through August 3. The signed detour will utilize KY 848 and U.S. 79.

U.S. 68 – A preventive maintenance project is expected to begin on a section of U.S. 68 in Todd County with preparation work beginning Thursday, July 18 and the actual preventive maintenance work starting Monday, July 22. There is rain in the forecast and this project is weather dependent, so it is possible the project could be delayed.

The ”cape seal” application is being done on about 10 miles of U.S. 68 in Todd County from the bridge over West Fork-Red River at mile point 1.5 to Old Quarry Road at mile point 11. Motorists can expect to drive on loose gravel in different areas that will get smoother as vehicles drive on it. An asphalt layer will be applied as the final part of the project to give the roadway a smoother, less noisy ride.

Motorists should be patient while the project is underway and use caution while driving in the area. Lane closures are expected along the entire route of the project. One direction will be done at a time. The project is expected to take about a month to complete, but weather will be a major factor.

This application is among a handful of methods being used in Kentucky with the purpose of extending the life of existing pavement. Others include micro-surface, scrub seal, chip seal and asphalt thin-lay. Each treatment is chosen for a particular road based on criteria such as existing pavement condition, traffic types and volumes.

It is important citizens understand the purpose of these projects. While a typical asphalt resurfacing project provides a noticeably smoother ride, these preventive maintenance treatments do not always conceal the contour of existing pavement. The goal is to preserve existing pavement, not provide a fresh driving surface. Through recent experiences with other projects around the state, we find this to be a commonly misunderstood difference.

Public feedback often indicates perception of a poor resurfacing job when the project is actually a preventive maintenance job. Cost for these projects can be 40% less (or better) than typical asphalt resurfacing. An average yield is around six years of additional pavement life. As more contractors invest in equipment and personnel to bid these projects, the potential for additional cost savings increases. With the need for cost savings in the current transportation budget, these applications will continue to be utilized on state maintained roadways.

KY 104 Trenton Road at the intersection of KY 1753 (mile point 10.1) – Crews will be working on extending a culvert in this area. Motorists are urged to use caution near this work zone. The work will last approximately a week.

KY 507 Highland Lick Road (mile point 4.5-11.5) – Crews will continue ditching and shouldering operations. Motorists could experience some short delays. A one lane roadway will be controlled by flaggers during this work.

Warren County

U.S. 231 Morgantown Road – A project to improve turn lanes on U.S. 231 Morgantown Road at the intersection with U.S. 68 Veterans Memorial Lane in Bowling Green is expected to begin tonight.

Crews are expected to close both left turn lanes on U.S. 231 Morgantown to mill and replace the pavement starting at 7 p.m. Both turn lanes will be closed until Sunday. Only one turn lane can be completed this weekend and it is expected the other turn lane will be done next weekend.

U.S. 68 Russellville Road – A project to mill and resurface U.S. 68 Russellville Road from Campbell Lane to I-165 is expected to begin. Work will take place during the overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Lane closures will be in place and motorists need to slow down and use caution.