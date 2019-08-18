Traffic Impacts for the week

0 Shares

District 3 traffic impact report for August 19 through August 23

(Serving Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd, and Warren Counties)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Aug. 16, 2019) – The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for August 19 through August 23 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3.

Interstate 165

Resurfacing is continuing from exit 7 to the Butler County line in both directions. Lane closures are in place. Motorists should slow down and use caution.

Allen County

KY 3499 Old Glasgow Road- A project to replace the bridge on KY 3499 Old Glasgow Road over Bays Fork in Allen County has the bridge closed for approximately 45 days. The project will replace the current bridge and is the result of the Bridging Kentucky Program. The signed detour will utilize U.S. 31-E and Maxwell Drive.

KY 100 at West Bays Fork Creek – Crews will be present to continue working on utility relocations and excavation for a bridge replacement in Scottsville near the intersection of KY 2160 and KY 100. Traffic will be down to one lane during working hours and motorist should expect delays and avoid the area during working hours if possible operation.

Barren County

Burkesville Road KY 90 – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project along KY 90 from KY 839 extending east to the Metcalfe County line, a distance of 3.93 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Happy Valley Road KY 90 – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project along KY 90 from Scenic View Drive extending east to the Beaver Creek Bridge, a distance of 4.42 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Lick Branch Road KY 1307 – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features along KY 1307 from KY 1330 extending north to Hollis Thomas Road, a distance of 4.04 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Narrows Road KY 1318 – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features along KY 1318 from the beginning of State Maintenance extending east to S Lucas Road, a distance of 1.66 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Beave Creek Boat Ramp Road KY 1342 – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features along KY 1342 from Whispering Woods Road extending north to KY 252, Finney Road, a distance of 2.09 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Butler County

U.S. 231 Bowling Green Road (mile point 7-8) – Crews will be making repairs to a bridge. The road will be down to one lane starting Monday, August 12. Temporary traffic signals will be installed to control one lane traffic. This work is expected to be done by August 23.

KY 1153 Graveltown Road, Berry’s Lick Road, Sandy Creek Road, MP 0-15 – Crews will be slope mowing in this area. Motorists could experience some short delays. A one-lane roadway will be controlled by flaggers during this work.

Logan County

KY 765 Conn Road (mile point 1.6-2.6) – Starting Monday, August 19 through August 23 the road will be closed to allow crews to replace a large culvert. Motorists will need to seek an alternate route during this work. Message boards are being installed in advance to warn motorists.

KY 1040 Lost City Road (mile point 7.5-8) – Starting Monday, August 26 through September 6 the road will be closed on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to allow crews to make shoulder repairs. Motorists will need to seek an alternate route during this work. Message boards are being installed in advance to warn motorists.

U.S. 68 intersection with KY 73 – A project to enhance the safety at the intersection of U.S. 68 and KY 73 in Logan County is underway. The project restricts aggressive and potentially dangerous traffic movements at the intersection by modifying the intersection to become a Restricted Crossing U-turn (RCUT).

The RCUT intersection prohibits direct left turns from the side street and creates a two-stage process for left turns and straight through movements from the side street. Motorists turning left or traveling straight across the intersection will turn right to proceed to the custom left turn lane provided to make a U-turn. Once in the left turn lane, motorists will complete the U-turn when traffic is clear. The RCUT intersection improves sight distance and allows motorists to focus on traffic coming from one way at a time.

“Part of KYTC’s mission statement is to provide a safe, efficient transportation system,” said Joe Plunk, Chief District Engineer for District 3. “When the community brought the safety concerns to our attention last year, our team immediately sought solutions to enhance the safety of the intersection while keeping in mind that US-68 is the highest traveled roadway in Logan County. Our engineering team studied the intersection and the RCUT is the best solution for that particular intersection. The two-step process of using an RCUT allows motorists, including large trucks, to safely cross the four-lane roadway one direction at a time. ”

The construction is expected to take approximately eight weeks to complete. Motorists should expect lane closures, different traffic movements and should use caution while in the construction zone.

Monroe County

Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project. Cloyd Road has been closed to through traffic indefinitely. Traffic on Capp Harlan Road and Cave Springs Road have been routed to a new traffic alignment at the intersection with the new bypass. Traffic near the KY 100 intersection has been diverted to a new temporary alignment. Motorists should use caution in this area and observe the reduced speed limit. Traffic on KY 1049 will be routed to a temporary traffic alignment.

Todd County

KY 507 Highland Lick Road (mile point 4.5-11.5) – Crews will continue ditching and shouldering operations. Motorists could experience some short delays. A one-lane roadway will be controlled by flaggers during this work.

U.S. 68 – The preventive maintenance project from the Christian County line to near the 11 mile point will still have lane closures up next week. Please slow down and use caution while traveling in this area.

U.S. 68 intersection with KY 181 – Lane closures will be in place as a project to create offsetting turn lanes is expected to start soon. Some preparation work will begin next week.

U.S. 79 (mile point 8.2) – Lane closures are expected to take place next week to widen the turn lanes.

Warren County

KY 1083 (mile point 8-11) – Crews will be working on preparation for resurfacing this section of roadway. Lane closures are expected for the next couple of week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

KY 1435 (mile point 0-3) – Crews will be working on preparation for resurfacing this section of roadway. Lane closures are expected for the next couple of week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.