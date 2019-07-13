TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR WEEK OF JULY 15TH THROUGH JULY 19TH

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (July 12, 2019) – The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for July 15 through July 19 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3.
Interstate 65
- I-65 from mile point 6.5 to mile point 8 northbound- A project to repair a water ponding issue around mile point 7.6 on the northbound fast lane will continue next week. Speed limit from mile point 6.5 to mile point 8 will remain 55 mph and the northbound fast lane will remain closed within the project. A temporary barrier wall has been placed around the work area and construction traffic will be entering and existing the work zone during daytime working hours. Motorist should use caution while traveling in the area and be sure to recognize the reduced speed limit.
Interstate 165
- A wide load restriction is in place on a section of Interstate 165 in both directions between Warren and Butler County. Northbound wide loads wider than 9 feet should use exit 7 at U.S. 231 Morgantown Road in Warren County and get back on I-165 in Butler County. Southbound wide loads wider than 9 feet should use exit 26 U.S. 231 Bowling Green Road in Butler County and get back on in Warren County. Alternate routes are also suggested.
A project to prepare I-165 for a major resurfacing project is underway and the reason for the wide load restrictions. Crews are working on the bridge deck on the bridge over Gasper River at mile marker 13.5. Lane closures should also be expected at different places along the route and at the bridge. The preparation project is expected to last 28 days. Once the preparation is complete the resurfacing project will begin.
Allen County
- KY 100 at West Bays Fork Creek- Crews will be present to continue working on utility relocations for a bridge replacement in Scottsville near the intersection of KY 2160 and KY 100. Blasting operations will also begin later in the week to remove a rock embankment on the southern end of the project. Traffic will be down to one lane during working hours and motorist should expect delays during blasting operation.
- KY 980 from US 31-E to KY 100- Crews will be present next week working on resurfacing project. Once completed KY 980 will have two through lanes at the intersection of KY 980 and US 31-E allowing two lanes of traffic to cross US 31-E and access US 231. Flaggers will be present and traffic down to one lane during paving operations.
- US 31-E and KY 100 intersection- Crews will begin an intersection improvement project next week in the area. The project will improve the left turn lanes form US 31-E to KY 100 and also remove rutting that has occurred at the intersection. Flaggers will be present and traffic down to one lane during working hours.
Logan County
- US 68X Hopkinsville Road from Highland Lick Road to Shelton Lane (mile point 0.5 to 1.0) –Crews will be working on drainage in this area. Motorists could experience some short delays. A one-lane roadway will be controlled by flaggers during this work.
Metcalfe County
- KY 163 Tompkinsville Road – Contractors will continue to work on a project to replace a bridge over Rogers Creek on KY 163 between Robertson Shaw Road and Radford Martin Road. Traffic has been switched onto the new bridge. Flaggers may be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.
Monroe County
- KY 100 Center Point Road (mile point 24) – A temporary traffic signal remains in place to keep motorist off an area of roadway that has slid during winter rains. KYTC is in the process of letting a contract to repair the slide, the temporary signal will remain in place until the slide is repaired.
- Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project. Cloyd Road has been closed to through traffic indefinitely. Traffic on Capp Harlan Road and Cave Springs Road have been routed to a new traffic alignment at the intersection with the new bypass. Traffic near the KY 100 intersection has been diverted to a new temporary alignment. Motorists should use caution in this area and observe the reduced speed limit.
Simpson County
- US 31-W from Walmart to I-65- Crews will be present in the area next week doing corrective work to the project. Most work should take place off the roadway and have little impact to traffic but motorist should still use caution while traveling in the area.
Todd County
- KY 507 Highland Lick Road (mile point 4.5-11.5) –Crews will continue ditching and shouldering operations. Motorists could experience some short delays. A one-lane roadway will be controlled by flaggers during this work.
