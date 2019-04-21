0 Shares

District 3 traffic impact report April 22 for through April 26

(Serving Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd, and Warren Counties)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (April 19, 2019) – The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for April 22 through April 26 are listed below. All work is subject to change.

I-165 (Formerly the Natcher Parkway)

• A lane closure is in place in the northbound direction between exit 3 (US 31-W Nashville Road) and exit 5 (US 68 Russellville Road). Construction to lengthen the ramps and widen the bridge over the railroad tracks is currently underway. Travel delays are possible during peak drive time hours. Please slow down and use caution in this area.

Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway

• A bridge painting project on the bridge over I-65 could begin with shoulder and lane closures. The work is weather dependent. Please use caution while traveling in this area.

Allen County

• KY 98 Brownsford Road- Work will continue on the KY 98 realignment project in the Durham Springs area. The remainder of the new road is scheduled to be opened this week and traffic removed from the temporary diversion. Speed limit throughout the new roadway will remain at 35 MPH and until construction is complete. Motorist should use caution to obey the lowered speed limits while traveling in the area.

• KY 585 Old Franklin Road- Crews will be present to working on a resurfacing project on KY 585 from KY 1332 to Allen/Simpson County line. Flaggers will be present and traffic down to one lane during working hours.

Logan County

• KY 1151 Gordonsville Road at mile point 6.4 – This roadway will close at mile point 6.4 on April 23 and April 24 if weather allows for crews to replace a large culvert. Message boards are in place to inform motorists about the closure. We expect to have the roadway reopen the afternoon of April 24.

Metcalfe County

• KY 163 Tompkinsville Road – Contractors are expected to work on a project that will replace the bridge and approaches over Rogers Creek. The project is 0.5 miles in length and begins at Robertson Shaw Road extending north to Radford Martin Road. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging as work on this project continue.

Monroe County

• Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project. Cloyd Road has been closed to through traffic indefinitely.

• KY 100 (Mile Point 24) – A temporary traffic signal remains in place to keep motorist off an area of roadway that has slid during winter rains. KYTC is in the process of getting a contract out to bid for repairs. The temporary signal will remain in place until the slide is repaired.