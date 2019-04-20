TRAFFIC STOP ON COLUMBIA AVENUE LEADS TO ARREST FOR MARIJUANA

0 Shares

On 04/20/2019 the Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on Columbia Avenue.

Lt. Aaron Cowan detected a odor of Marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and made contact with Quenci Austin.

Officers located a bag of Marijuana inside of Austin’s shirt pocket. While conducting a search of the vehicle Officers located a large bag of Marijuana inside the trunk of the vehicle. Austin admitted to Officers the Marijuana belonged to him.

The total amount of Marijuana located was over one pound with a street value of $6000.00

Quenci Austin of Smiths Grove Ky. was arrested and charged with Traffic In Marijuana (8 oz to <5 lbs) 1st Offense. The arrest was made by Lt. Aaron Cowan, assisted by Officer Zane Greer.