TRAINING TO BE HELD MAY 7 FOR MATTHEW CASEY WETHINGTON ACT

The Barren County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, KY-ASAP of Barren, Hart and Metcalfe Counties, and the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy are sponsoring training on the Matthew Casey Wethington Act of Substance Abuse Intervention.

This law allows parents, relatives, and/or friends to petition the court for treatment on behalf of a person who is unable to recognize his or her need for treatment due to their impairment.

Everyone is welcome to attend, including families, court personnel, judges, attorneys, health professionals, law enforcement, faith communities, and school personnel.

The training will be held on Tuesday, May 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the T.J. Samson Community Center.

