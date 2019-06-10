WCLU

Trial set for ex-Kentucky student charged in boy’s death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a former University of Kentucky student charged with driving under the influence and reckless homicide in the death of a 4-year-old boy.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the trial of 19-year-old Jacob Heil is set for April 6. Authorities say Marco Lee Shemwell was crossing a road near the school’s football stadium with his family in September when he was fatally hit by a car driven by Heil.

A police report says Heil had a blood-alcohol level of .051 after the crash. The legal limit for people younger than 21 is .02; those 21 and older have a limit of .08. He’s pleaded not guilty to both charges. The fraternity Heil pledged, Alpha Tau Omega, has since dissolved its UK chapter.

