Trojanette golf places first at Collins Invitational

0 Shares

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. – Barren County Girls Golf team saw more success yesterday at the Martha Layne Collins Invitational in Shelbyville. The team placed first at the invitational held at Shelbyville Country Club.

The Barren County A team led with a final score of 366. Bree Russell scored an 87 followed by Taylor Gaunce with a 90. Marlie Shirley scored a 93 and Lilly Shipley scored a 96. Landry Steenbergen finished with a 103.

Eastern followed the Trojanettes with a 374 and Assumption placed third with a 374.

The Trojanette B team scored a 425.