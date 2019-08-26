Trojanettes Finish 2nd at Franklin-Simpson

0 Shares



Head Coach Dwayne Withrow’s Barren County High School girl’s golf team is coming off a 2nd place finish in the Franklin-Simpson Invitational Tournament, this past weekend. Karleigh Delk is one of three Seniors on the Varsity squad, leading her team with a round of 84, followed by Junior teammate, Bree Russell, who shot an 85. Taylor Gaunce finsihed with an 89, along with Seniors Lilly Shipley (90) and Marlie Shirley (91).

The team total of 348 secured a 2nd place finish for the Trojanettes.