Troy Vernon Welsh, 86, Summer Shade, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his residence. Born November 16, 1932 in Cumberland County he was the son of the late Stonewall Lee and Dollie Frances Riddle Welsh.

He was a retired auto mechanic and operated Welsh’s Garage for many years. He was an Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He loved fishing and was a member of East Main United Methodist Church.

Survivors include four sons Jeff (Teresa) Welsh, Temple Hill, Troy Eddie (Becky) Welsh, Center, Greg (Sandra) Welsh, Fordsville, KY, and Charles (Scotty) Welsh, Glasgow; two daughters Faye (Gary) Houchens, Glasgow and Sonya Welsh, Summer Shade; ten grandchildren Amanda Goodman, Jeffrey Adam Welsh, Erin (Brett) Miller, Nick (Marsha) Houchens, Jon (Candice) Houchens, Morgan (Alan) DeWeese, Tasha Glass, Trae Staten, Robert Coulter, and Ashley (Jansen) Locher; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two brothers Legene and Lonnie (Charlotte) Welsh, both of Summer Shade; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Marie Thrasher; and sister-in-law Wanda Welsh.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Pedigo Welsh; two brothers Myron and Reid Welsh; three sisters Neva Estes, Nelda Siddens and Nella Welsh; sisters in laws Daisy Jobe Welsh and Dorothy Bellamy Welsh; and brothers in laws Herman Estes and Lewis Siddens.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Bob Cooper officiating. 1Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 3:00-8:00 P.M. and on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 7:00 A.M. until time of services at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Summer Shade Cemetery.