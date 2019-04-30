TUESDAY MORNING BUS ACCIDENT. 37 STUDENTS INVOLVED-NO INJURIES

0 Shares

Just after 6:30 this morning, Barren County Bus #13 was involved in a traffic accident. There were 5 high school, 2 middle school students and 30 elementary students on board. The accident occurred at a stop near the 12000 area of the New Bowling Green Road. Bus 13 was at a stop to pick up students. A vehicle was stopped behind bus 13. Another vehicle pulling a trailer arrived at the stop and was unable to brake in time. It struck the stopped vehicle which shoved into the rear of bus 13. Emergency officials were contacted and assisted Barren County School staff. No students were injured in the accident