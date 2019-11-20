TVA gives Barren County fiscal court $100,000 for economic development, BCEA names new executive director

7 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren County Fiscal Court announced Tuesday that the Tennessee Valley Authority has awarded $100,000 to Barren County government.

The Barren County fiscal court receives funding from the Tennessee Valley Authority each year. Last year, Barren County government received $50,000. This year, TVA awarded $100,000 to fund projects for economic development.

According to Barren County Judge-Executive Michael Hale, the funds received must be used for projects that create jobs. The money cannot be used to pay for salaries or advertising, but it can be used for things like construction and equipment.

The Economic Development committee of the fiscal court recommended $25,000 worth of funds be used toward a new hemp extraction facility in Cave City’s Industrial Park.

The hemp operation is run by Bryant and Sons. As reported in an earlier WCLU News story, the operation is called Best Buds Botanicals.

Hale said he supported that recommendation.

“What I like about this project is that it’s a hemp processing facility. Not a lot of counties can say that – that they have one,” Hale said. “This will help out our agricultural folks who have started raising hemp.”

Magistrate Carl Dickerson is the brother to Jill Bryant, one of the owners of Best Buds Botanicals. He excused himself from discussion and voting on the matter at Tuesday’s meeting.

Dickerson also chairs the Economic Development committee. He said he believes the Barren County Economic Authority is moving in the right direction.

The BCEA recently changed its name and composition of its board members. The BCEA also named Maureen Carpenter as its newest executive director in a special-called meeting Nov. 12.

Dickerson said Carpenter is “top notch.”

“We are moving in a direction to make our county move forward,” Dickerson said. “I’ve had the privilege of helping interview her, and she’s top notch,” Dickerson said. “She is top notch in economic development. She is coming from Warren County, which has one of the top economic development authorities in the state or in the country. She is just impressive.”

Dickerson also said transparency has improved with the shift of control in the BCEA.

“There’s some things done now that I don’t think has been done,” Dickerson said. “I know this new group is very transparent with the elected officials. Whereas in the past, I don’t know if they have been, but that’s the past. We’re moving forward.”

Hale said the TVA funds would “top out” next year at $150,000. Two projects were funded last year and at least one is already on the slate.

Dickerson said several other projects are underway, but those projects are still in the “confidential stages.” Dickerson did not comment on the projects.

Related