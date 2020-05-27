Two adults, 2 children die in Tuesday Meade County crash

2 Shares

MULDRAUGH, Ky. – Several people died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in central Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said the accident happened just before 5:47 p.m. Tuesday in Meade County. Dispatch alerted Post 4 Elizabethtown that the two-vehicle collision happened near 362 North Dixie Highway. The roadway is a portion of US 31W.

A preliminary investigation indicated Synthia Armstrong, 52, of Bradenburg, was traveling southbound along the roadway. Armstrong swerved across the centerline for an unknown reason. Armstrong’s vehicle hit a 2003 Cadillac CTS driving northbound.

Police said Christina M. Diaz, 44, of Louisville, was driving the vehicle.

Armstrong, Diaz and a 12-year-old female passenger in the Cadillac were pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old male passenger in the Cadillac was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.

An 11-year-old male passenger in the Cadillac was transported to Norton’s Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 7-week-old child in Armstrong’s vehicle was taken to Norton’s for examination.

