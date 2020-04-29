Two arrested after abusing children in McGrah Avenue home

242 Shares

Randy A. Whyde, 32, and Ashley Whyde, 30, were arrested April 27, 2020, after abusing their children at an earlier date.

(PHOTOS: Barren County Detention Center)

GLASGOW, Ky. – One parent was arrested in a McGrah Avenue home after abusing several children, and another was arrested after she gave contradicting statements to police.

Glasgow Police arrested Randy A. Whyde, 32, and Ashley N. Whyde, 30, after social services informed police they had abused at least one of the six children living in the home. The arrests came four days after being notified.

Randy purportedly assaulted Ashley in the presence of the children the day prior. One of the children used a knife to defend their mother, according to a citation. Social services said Randy had snorted hydrocodone before assaulting Ashley. He obtained those from a neighbor.

All of the children “who can effectively communicate” in the home said Randy regularly abuses one of the children. The children said Randy caused one child to hit their head on the concrete floor for no reason. A child told social services that his father regularly hits his head and arms.

It’s unclear if the child informing social services is consistent across all accounts, but the citation said a child confirmed he “stayed hungry often, despite the cabinets being full of food.” That one child was thinner than the other children and had bruises on his arms.

The children confirmed Randy had abused several children in the home. He had hit a 6-year-old child’s hand with his hand, belt and hangers in some instances. He also abused drugs in the children’s presence, and a 1-year-old child had licked hydrocodone residue after Randy snorted it. Another child was hit on the nose with a fork, leaving a scar.

Randy said he “would never beat his children” during an interview with the police. Ashley said she never sought help because she was afraid of Randy.

When police went to the residence to conduct an interview Monday, Randy was in the home. The other interviews were conducted on April 23, leading police to realize Ashley’s comments were contradictory when they discovered both of them in the home Monday.

