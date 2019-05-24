Two arrested after drug bust in Barren County

0 Shares

A drug bust in Barren County has led to the arrest of two men.

According to the Barren River Drug Task Force, it executed four search warrants in Barren County on Tuesday in reference to a drug investigation. Detectives seized crystal meth, marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and cash from different locations.

34-year-old John Johnson of Glasgow was arrested for an indictment warrant for first degree trafficking in a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; and promoting contraband.

21-year-old Jalleem E. Bailey of Glasgow was arrested on an indictment warrant for first degree burglary; a probation violation; second degree assault; first degree wanton endangerment; third degree terroristic threatening; and second degree persistent felony offender.

Both men were lodged in the Barren County Jail. Additional charges are expected pending the drug task force’s investigation.