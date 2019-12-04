Two arrested after Metcalfe tresspassing incident

1 Shares

Authorities in Metcalfe County arrested two people last weekend in reference to a trespassing incident.

Police responded to Datija Lane Saturday and discovered Trevor D. Burton, 23, and Laura A. Burton, 33, both of Edmonton, were on the property without permission.

After a consensual search, police discovered methamphetamine along with several items of drug paraphernalia, a press release said.

Trevor and Laura Burton were placed under arrest and transported to the Barren County Detention Center. They were charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and third degree criminal trespassing.

