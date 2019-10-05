TWO ARRESTED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE FOUND AT WALMART

0 Shares

Glasgow Police say they responded to Walmart Wednesday in reference to a stolen vehicle from Murray, Ky. earlier this week.

Officers located Joseph Morgan, of Benton, and Katie Zappia, of Murray, inside Walmart and confirmed through video surveillance that they parked the stolen truck. Officers were able to locate two needles and Metoprolol in a purse.

Morgan was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property (under $10,000).

Zappia was charged with also charged with receiving stolen property (under $10,000), public intoxication (controlled substance), possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a legend drug.\

Morgan was lodged in the Barren County Jail. There is no indication of where Zappia was lodged.