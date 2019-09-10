Tue. Sep 10th, 2019

Two arrested after stop on Lohden Road

2 mins ago Brennan Crain
Two people have been arrested on drug charges, according to a Glasgow Police news release.

GPD says officers conducted a traffic stop on Lohden Road Sunday. Officers located a glass pipe and methamphetamine.

According to a news release, Amber Poteet of Horse Cave was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

Savannah Holley of Glasgow was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

Holley and Poteet were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

