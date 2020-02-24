Two arrested at IGo Motors after stealing cell phone from employee

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Two people were arrested in Glasgow Thursday after authorities responded to IGo Motors in reference to a theft complaint.

Bobby Logan, 41, and Jamie Fernandez, 41, both of Bowling Green, were arrested after police determined they stole a cell phone from an employee at the business. Authorities found the phone, but it was severely damaged, a Monday news release said.

Logan and Fernandez face one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (other, $500 or more but less than $10,000).

The suspects were lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.

Related