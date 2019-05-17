Two arrested following welfare check; drugs found at residence

0 Shares

Two people have been arrested after officers responded to a welfare check of a child Wednesday.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responded to a Garnett Avenue home where they encountered Crystal Childress and Justin Elmore, both of Glasgow.

Officers searched the residence and located marijuana; methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Childress was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia

Elmore was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; and tampering with physical evidence.

Officer Wesley Hicks made the arrest, assisted by Sgt. Ashley Jones.