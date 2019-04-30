WCLU

TWO ARRESTED IN BOWLING GREEN DRUG INVESTIGATION

The Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force, and South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force in a joint investigation with assistance from Bowling Green Police and Kentucky State Police have arrested:

Eric L. Honshell, 32, of Bowling Green and Tarah L. Hales, 33, of Bowling Green.

Both are Charged with:

  1. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, Methamphetamine, Class C Felony
  2. Trafficking in Marijuana, Less than 8 oz., Class A Misdemeanor
  3. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

The arrest occurred at 4:30 p.m., April 26, 2019 following a joint investigation by the Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force, and South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force into the Multi-County drug trafficking activities of the accused.

Warren County Regional Jail

Detectives were able to develop sufficient probably cause to obtain a search warrant for the accused residence and located 4 oz. of Crystal Meth, 2 oz. of marijuana, THC Vapes, digital scales, and $3,700 in cash during the search. The illegal drugs seized during the search resulted in the charges against the accused.

The accused was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail pending arraignment in Warren District Court.

This investigation will be presented to the Warren County Grand Jury at a later date and additional charges are likely, according to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff’s department.

