Two arrested in Bowling Green on drug charges

Two people have been arrested in Bowling Green following an ongoing Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force investigation.



Authorities say, 48-year-old Joe W. Lindsey was arrested Monday after police found drug trafficking activities from his home. Lindsey supposedly fled from police in Bowling Green but was eventually stopped.

Drug Task Force detectives made a controlled drug purchase from Lindsey. They say it was methamphetamine.

He has since been charged with first degree fleeing or evading police and first degree trafficking in a controlled substance.



Authorities searched Lindsey’s residence and found 28-year-old Jemlyn Hensley who was wanted in Pendleton County. According to a news release, he was wanted on failure to appear as related to drug charges he had in Pendleton County.

Police also found a stolen trailer at the residence that valued at $1,400. The trailer was stolen from Simpson County and has been returned to the owner. A small amount of crystal methamphetamine was seized as well.

Lindsey and Hensley were lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.