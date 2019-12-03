Two arrested after Cave City traffic stop, drugs and paraphernalia found in vehicle

0 Shares

A woman and man were arrested in Cave City Sunday after police said they were travelling along a roadway with drugs.

An officer observed a vehicle travelling along Broadway Street with an expired registration plate. Police conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Jerianna Cline. Police said Billy Barbour was also in the car.

Cline did not have an insurance card or registration receipt.

Police searched the vehicle because they had “received a tip that drug activity had been associated with that vehicle.” Police located a broken glass pipe with a white, crystal-like substance in the open console. The substance was believed to be methamphetamine.

Police also located several butane lighters, cut straws, small baggies and a grinder with a “green leafy” substance. Police said the substance was marijuana.

Cline said the marijuana and grinder belonged to her. The drugs were found inside a purse, which she also claimed. She denied ownership of the methamphetamine and pipe several times, according to a news release.

Barbour was then asked if the pipe and methamphetamine belonged to him. Police said he denied several times, too.

The owner of the vehicle came to the scene and retrieved the vehicle.

Police said Cline and Barbour were arrested and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Cline was charged with no registration plates, no registration receipt, failue to produce an insurance card, first degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Barbour was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense).

