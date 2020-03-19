Two arrested in connection to Cave City shooting

2 Shares

PHOTOS: Barren County Detention Center.

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City Police responded to Budget Inn March 13 in reference to a shots fired report. Police later learned a shot was fired.

Officers arrived and viewed surveillance footage showing a man retrieve a handgun from his jacket pocket. He handed the gun to a woman, police said.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Patrick Valentour, and the woman was identified as 22-year-old Stephanie Wilson.

When Valentour gave Wilson the handgun, she purportedly fired it across the street toward Eastland Court. That area is a residential area, police said.

A Taurus 9 mm handgun was located inside their room. Wilson was charged with first degree wanton endangerment. Valentour was charged with first degree wanton endangerment (complicity).

