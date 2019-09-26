Two arrested in connection to drug trafficking, over 167 grams of meth discovered

1 Shares

Police found vacuum sealed money and methamphetamine at a residence in Glasgow following a traffic stop. Photo submitted by Barren River Drug Task Force.

A substantial set of drug arrests were made by the Barren River Drug Task Force Wednesday.

According to a news release, 41-year-old Kelly Kerney and 45-year-old Ronald Woodard were pulled over in Glasgow in reference to a suspected drug trafficking incident. Police say they found Kerney had purchased methamphetamine and threw it out of the car window when he was stopped. Kerney was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Woodard was placed in custody while police investigated. Police found Woodard had a bag of suspected methamphetamine in his belt line. It weighed around 14 grams, according to police.

Police later searched Woodard’s residence on Lexington Drive and found approximately 167 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Police say it appeared to have been packaged for resale. Detectives also found digital scales and a large amount of cash that was mostly vacuum sealed.

Woodard was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

It is noted that the Drug Task Force and the Barren County Sheriff’s Office located the suspected crystal methamphetamine that Kerney had thrown from the vehicle. Additional charges are pending, according to police.

According to the Barren County Detention Center website, Woodard and Kerney have been released from jail on bond.