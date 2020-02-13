Two arrested in connection to human sex trafficking in Knox County

80 Shares

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – Two people were arrested Wednesday after Kentucky State Police charged them with sexual related offenses in connection to a Knox County investigation.

Police said Justin Adams, 22, and Angel Honeycutt, 19, both of Barbourville, engaged in illegal sexual acts with a minor. As a result, they were arrested and lodged at the Knox County Detention Center.

Adams faces charges relating to human trafficking (under 18 years of age), distributing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance (first offense), second degree rape and use of a minor in a sexual performance (under 18 years of age).

Honeycutt is charged with human trafficking (under 18 years of age) and distributing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance (first offense).

