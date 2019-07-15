Two arrested in connection to recent shooting, juvenile arrested

0 Shares

The Glasgow Police Department says an investigation into a shooting has resulted in the arrest of a Glasgow man and a juvenile.

Police say a search warrant was executed on July 10 at a home on Tanglewood Drive in Glasgow. The warrant was served in relation to a July 1 drive by shooting on Roseville Road near Trojan Trail. Police say they found hydrocodone, oxycodone and a shell casing matching the casings at the crime scene.

Robert Christopher Farmer, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with first degree assault (complicity); first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (drug unspecified); theft of a legend drug, value under $300 (first offense); buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; not having a prescription controlled medication in a proper container, first offense; tampering with physical evidence; and first degree wanton endangerment (complicity).

A juvenile was also arrested in connection to the crime. Police say the juvenile was charged with first degree assault and five counts of first degree wanton endangerment. Police say the juvenile fired the weapon.