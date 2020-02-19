Two arrested in Grandview Avenue drug bust

73 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Police responded to Grandview Avenue last Friday in reference to a drug complaint.

Police made contact with Rachel Fields, 36, and received consent to search her home, a news release said. When police entered, they discovered methamphetamine, syringes, a glass pipe, marijuana and digital scales.

Michael A. Bruton, 46, was also arrested and charged with several charges. Police say he and Fields face charges relating to first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Burton was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Officer Hayden Phillips arrested the two suspects and was assisted by Detective Wesley Hicks.

