Two arrested in McKenna Street drug bust

Authorities in Glasgow took two men to jail Friday for possessing drugs.

Glasgow Police Officer Wesley Hicks made contact with Charles Young, 57, and received consent to search his home along McKenna Street, a news release said. When police searched the home, they discovered methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Young also had methamphetamine in his pant pocket, a news release said.

Young was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Patrick, 33, also of Glasgow, was inside the home and police said he was arrested. Patrick was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officer Wesley Hicks was assisted by Sgt. Nick Houchens and Officer John Warnock.

