Two arrested in Metcalfe County, marijuana and firearms recovered

Two people were arrested in Metcalfe County earlier this week after police responded to a home where felons were purportedly firing firearms.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified Wednesday that several people were firing weapons at a home where felons live. The home was on Randolph Road in Metcalfe County.

Two officers responded to the location and “observed several individuals, as well as several pistols, in plain view,” a press release said.

Police discovered Aaron C. Faulkner had two loaded pistols that he had fired before police arrived. Whitney L. Janes was also discovered to be in possession of a large bag of processed marijuana.

Police recovered several firearms and marijuana. Faulkner and Janes were transported to the Barren County Jail. Faulkner was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Janes was charged with possession of marijuana. Police say they continue to investigate.

