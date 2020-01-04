Two arrested in Scottsville drug bust; stolen ATV recovered

0 Shares

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Authorities in Allen County made an arrest Friday in connection to a stolen vehicle.

The Scottsville Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Barren River Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 510 Pope Road. Authorities said a “marijuana grow” was discovered among other drugs. Police discovered 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a handgun, a Friday Facebook post said.

Natalie Plumlee and Dylan Marcum were arrested and lodged at the Allen County Detention Center.

An ATV was located at the property, the post said. Authorities said the vehicle was stolen from Warren County.

